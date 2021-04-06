Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Over the weekend, flashy city businessman and matatu cartel, Jamal Roho Safi, surprised his followers after he posted a photo of his first wife and two sons.

Not many people knew that Jamal was married with kids because of the stunts that he pulls on social media with his socialite girlfriend, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray.

Amber Ray has revealed that she is legally married to Jamal as a second wife, barely 2 days after he flaunted his first wife.

She revealed this during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

The controversial socialite had earlier vowed that she can’t get married as a second wife but she changed her mind after meeting Jamal.

See screenshot of her response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

