Monday, April 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto now stands to lose the vote-rich region should he form a coalition with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s allies, led by the Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, Ruto’s allies in Mt. Kenya dispelled the possibility of the coalition stating that it would cost Dr. Ruto his support from the region.

“If Ruto goes ahead and forms a coalition with Raila, I can tell you without fear that all MPs who support him from Mt. Kenya will abandon him, I being in the frontline,” Ms. Ngirici said.

She noted that the union would be a union full of mistrust and hide-and-seek games.

According to Ngirici, she had contacted the DP over the same and Ruto gave her that there was nothing like that.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua who confirmed that the former premier was not welcome in the DP camp.

Rigathi accused Odinga of constantly causing turmoil in every coalition or pact he joins, adding that the DP would not team up with him having known that bit of him.

“We are not going to enter into any coalition deal with Odinga that you can take to the bank.”

“If he has subscribed to our hustlers’ transformation agenda, he can do so by way of voting for Ruto as the fifth president in 2022, but we can’t form an alliance with him,” said Mr. Gachagua.

He recounted the 2007 union between the DP and the ODM leader, stemming down to the chaotic Kibaki era, and finally the Jubilee handshake times, terming them a true reflection of Raila.

“He has a history of messing. Hustler’s narrative seeks to build the economy based on a bottom-up approach, but this can never be made possible when Odinga is part of the government seeking to implement the programme,” said Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

