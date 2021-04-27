Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has castigated Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi for his resolve to focus on himself and his family after recovering from the dreaded Covid-19.

Speaking during an interview, Murungi said being in isolation had made him reflect on how politics had robbed his life, and because of that, he would ignore the noise that comes with it and instead follow the desires of his heart.

However, Kuria said the governor’s resolve was selfish adding that he has a bigger God-given role other than serving his immediate family.

“I think if God saves you from such a terrible situation when others are not as lucky and are actually dying, He has a larger purpose for you than yourself or your immediate family,” the MP said.

He noted that Murungi should have decided to serve his people with more zeal other than being selfish.

“I am disturbed by Governor Kiraitu’s new selfish and inward-looking self. No Mr. Governor, God saved us so that we serve the people even more,” said Kuria who is also a Covid-19 survivor.

Murungi tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-March 2021 and during those grueling days that he was fighting the virus, he saw the proverbial light and realised there was more to life than politics.

“The coronavirus journey gave me a chance to take stock of my own political journey.

“Had I died, I would have been all alone and the noise and bustle of politics would have continued without me,” the governor said.

