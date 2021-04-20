Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Famous Kikuyu gospel musician, Ben Githae, has urged Kenyans to stop dragging him in the failures of the Jubilee government.

Most Kenyans associate Githae with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failures since he was the one who sang Tano Tena and Wembe Ni Ule Ule songs that propelled Uhuru to State House for the second term in office in 2017.

Githae, in a Facebook post on Monday, distanced himself from the accusations and said he is not to blame for the Jubilee government’s failures.

Githae also bragged that he sang the songs to get paid and urged Kenyans who are linking him to government failures to also sing songs and they will be paid handsomely.

“If you do not work for yourself and you only blame Ben Githae, you will only die poor because I sang the song and I was paid.

“I also urge you to do your job and be paid for it,” Githae wrote.

Githae is currently working on a new song “Tuungane Na BBI” which he says will unite Kenyans ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST