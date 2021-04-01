Thursday, April 1, 2021 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has asked the government to come clean on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has been rolled out in Kenya by commercial companies.

In a letter addressed to Jackson Kioko, the chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board on Wednesday, Rarieda MP, Otiende Omollo, said Sputnik V vaccine details are shrouded in mystery

“The roll-out of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the COVID-19 disease has elicited a lot of public angst. As you are aware, there is a conflict of information regarding the importation, registration, and use of the vaccine within our Kenyan border,” Amollo said.

The lawmaker wants the government to explain how and why the vaccine was imported and whether it has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for use.

“I think Sputnik V is a fraud. The government is confused about whether to authorise the importation. It is utter confusion for Deputy President William Ruto to take a vaccine the government has refused. It is irresponsible to import a dose without planning how a second dose will get here,” Amollo stated.

Russia had in November 2020 announced that its Sputnik V vaccine had shown a 95% efficacy after day 42 of being administered on volunteers.

