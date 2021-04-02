Friday, 02 April 2021 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has resurfaced with another hot video flaunting her waist-shaking skills.

The single mother of one, who is in a serious relationship with city businessman and the Chairman of Nairobi Matatu Operators, Jamal Roho Safi, left little for men to imagine while jamming to a popular song.

Amber Ray may be a school dropout but the way she shakes her goodies, you might think that she has a Ph.D. in waist shaking.

Jamal recently introduced her to his parents and they may walk down the aisle soon.

What more can a man ask for with such a hot wife in the house?

See video.

