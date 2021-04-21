Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will do anything just to remain relevant after his unceremonious ouster as Nairobi Governor.

On Wednesday, Sonko plastered a photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family on his social media pages to convey a message against domestic and gender-based violence.

In the picture, President Kenyatta is holding his last born son while standing beside his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, and their other two children.

The undated photo also includes former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and seemed to have been taken some decades ago.

Sonko’s caption read: “I thought I was the only one who got married and started a family at an early age…kumbe tuko wengi.

“Hii mambo ni kujipanga mapema. Lakini pia tuheshimu wazazi wetu, mabibi zetu, na watoto wetu,” Sonko wrote.

“The recent cases of domestic violence involving the killing of spouses, children, and even parents like the case of the young man in Kisumu are extremely disturbing, and we need to bring this bad culture to an end as Kenyans,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST