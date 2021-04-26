Monday, 26 April 2021 – Ben Pol’s marriage with Anerlisa Muigai is said to be on the rocks after the beautiful heiress dropped his name and removed the wedding ring.

According to reports, Anerlisa left their matrimonial home in Tanzania where she was staying with the renowned Bongo singer and returned to the country after their marriage hit a snag.

Rumours of Anerlisa’s marital woes were fuelled after trusted Tanzanian blogger Mildred Ayo recently revealed that Ben Pol had filed for a divorce in one of the courts in Dar.

Ben Pol has raised eyebrows amid rumours of his messy break up with Anerlisa after he reposted a post by one of his friends that read, “Some people are so poor, all they have is money,”

His latest action has left Netizens wondering whether he is aiming a dig at his estranged wife Anerlisa, considering that she is filthy rich and the only heiress to her parents multi-billion empire.

See screenshots.

