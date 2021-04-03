Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Keziah Wa Kariuki, the ex-wife to famous Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, has found another man to warm her heart after they divorced.

Keziah, who is a presenter at Kikuyu TV, had an ugly divorce with Mzee Kiengei that was highly publicized.

She walked out of her troubled marriage due to infidelity and soon after divorcing Kiengei, he married another woman.

Keziah has been keeping her love life under the wraps after parting ways with Kiengei but she has finally unveiled her new lover.

She posted romantic photos with her new boo and said that happiness and peace of mind is all that counts and not anybody’s opinion.

“Happiness and peace of mind is all that counts. Not about anybody’s opinion but how you feel. Thank you God for this far. I found love,” she wrote.

Here are photos of her new lover.

