Wednesday, 21 April 2021 – Foreign Affairs CAS and former Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has finally unveiled his new wife.

Ababu, a well-known ‘skirt chaser’, parted ways with his wife Priscah Mwaro in 2018 over infidelity.

Priscah accused him of having illicit affairs with multiple slay queens and even her blood relatives.

The youthful CAS has finally moved on and replaced his wife with another lady.

Ababu flaunted his new wife for the first time when they were celebrating their son’s 5th birthday.

Ababu was dating the lady even when he was married to Priscah Mwaro and when his marriage with Priscah crumbled, he took her in as his new wife.

The lady looks like she is in her mid-twenties.

Check out her photos and their 5-year-old son.

