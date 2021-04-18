Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Mary Ngami alias Maria Prude, the ex-wife to Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, has disclosed that she may never want to have a baby again.

The 27-year-old pretty lass disclosed this during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

A fan inquired whether she would want to give birth again and in her response, she disclosed that she may never want to get a baby in the future.

“When are you planning to have a baby again,” the fan inquired and she responded saying;

“Maybe never. I don’t know”.

Marya lost her baby last year after her pregnancy developed some complications.

The painful loss took a toll on her.

The fashion designer was previously known to be a staunch Christian and believer but after suffering the loss of her unborn baby Adana, her faith wavered.

She even stopped going to church and denounced her faith, asking where God was when she lost her baby.

