Monday, 12 April 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Kisii man who did the unthinkable to his 6-year-old daughter in Megogo Village, Kisii County.

He lured his daughter to a nearby thicket and committed the heinous act and then threatened his wife with dire consequences if she dared to report the matter to the police.

The suspect was smoked out of his hiding over the weekend and is currently cooling his heels in a cell.

See screenshot from DCI’s Facebook page.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

