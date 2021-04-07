A car accessories company is looking to employ a Shop Attendant who will be tasked with assisting customers, increasing satisfaction levels and growing the business.
What you will do:
- Organize items on the racks
- Ensure the store is clean at all times
- Promote new products and any special deals
- Giving feedback on sales trends
- Assist the customers with fixing the products as need arises
- Take note of any customer feedback and convey it to the owner
- Respond to questions from customers and offer solutions
What you should have:
- Certificate or diploma in sales, marketing or any business-related course
- At least 2 years’ experience in sales
- Strong ability and passion for selling
- Passion for cars and automobile products
- Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage
- Good communication and ‘people skills’
- Confidence, motivation and determination
- Good organizational and time management skills
- Attention to detail and quick learner
- Good business sense and a professional manner
- Preferably residing in Kahawa West area and its environs
How to Apply:
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and expected salary to insigniabizsolutions@gmail.com by Friday 9th April 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.