A car accessories company is looking to employ a Shop Attendant who will be tasked with assisting customers, increasing satisfaction levels and growing the business.

What you will do:

Organize items on the racks

Ensure the store is clean at all times

Promote new products and any special deals

Giving feedback on sales trends

Assist the customers with fixing the products as need arises

Take note of any customer feedback and convey it to the owner

Respond to questions from customers and offer solutions

What you should have:

Certificate or diploma in sales, marketing or any business-related course

At least 2 years’ experience in sales

Strong ability and passion for selling

Passion for cars and automobile products

Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage

Good communication and ‘people skills’

Confidence, motivation and determination

Good organizational and time management skills

Attention to detail and quick learner

Good business sense and a professional manner

Preferably residing in Kahawa West area and its environs

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and expected salary to insigniabizsolutions@gmail.com by Friday 9th April 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

