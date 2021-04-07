A car accessories company is looking to employ a Shop Attendant who will be tasked with assisting customers, increasing satisfaction levels and growing the business.

What you will do:

  • Organize items on the racks
  • Ensure the store is clean at all times
  • Promote new products and any special deals
  • Giving feedback on sales trends
  • Assist the customers with fixing the products as need arises
  • Take note of any customer feedback and convey it to the owner
  • Respond to questions from customers and offer solutions

What you should have:

  • Certificate or diploma in sales, marketing or any business-related course
  • At least 2 years’ experience in sales
  • Strong ability and passion for selling
  • Passion for cars and automobile products
  • Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage
  • Good communication and ‘people skills’
  • Confidence, motivation and determination
  • Good organizational and time management skills
  • Attention to detail and quick learner
  • Good business sense and a professional manner
  • Preferably residing in Kahawa West area and its environs

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and expected salary to insigniabizsolutions@gmail.com by Friday 9th April 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

