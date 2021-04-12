Monday, April 12, 2021 – A video of two gangsters robbing a shop in Eastleigh has exposed the high level of crime in the country.

In the shocking video shared by Asmali on Twitter, the daring gangsters are seen walking to a shop at United Mall in the busy Eastleigh town where shoppers were going about their business.

One of the thugs drew a pistol while his accomplice took unidentified items from the shop and robbed a male shopper who was standing by.

The middle-aged gangsters then walked away and tried to snatch a phone from another man who was seated outside his shop as they were walking out.

Luckily, no one was injured during the armed robbery incident.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST