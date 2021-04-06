Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Nairobi County Assembly has suspended its sitings following a surge of Covid-19 infections in the populous county.

Announcing the suspension on Tuesday, Nairobi County Speaker, Benson Mutura, said over 40 MCAs have tested positive for the deadly disease that originated from Wuhan China in January 2020.

Mutura said out of the 40 who tested positive, two are on supplementary oxygen and the rest are on home-based care

“We have suspended all county sittings due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Already over 40 MCAs have tested positive for COVID-19 and two are on supplementary oxygen support,”’ Mutura told journalists on Tuesday.

A few days ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended house sittings of both the National Assembly and the Senate, after a report emerged that several honorable members were infected with the virus.

Last week, Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, succumbed to the virus and many MPs are said to be hospitalized after the deadly virus attacked the bicameral house.

