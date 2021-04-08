Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the person who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, 61, is supposed to retire in 2022 after a dismal 10-year tenure as the country’s Head of State.

The Son of Jomo is yet to endorse his preferred successor and has kept Kenyans guessing on his preferred candidate for the presidency.

However, according to Mutahi, who rose to fame due to his ‘tyranny of numbers’ hypothesis that propelled Uhuru to state house in 2013, Uhuru and ‘deep state’s candidate is none other than Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i

Mutahi said once Matiang’i is installed as President in 2022, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga will be taken care of.

“And by the WAY. Fred Matiang’i will become PRESIDENT. Read HISTORY and watch 5th Estate TV. The EVIDENCE has been DEPOSITED. And Raila will be TAKEN care of,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

However, Mutahi did not reveal how Raila Odinga will be ‘taken care of’

The Kenyan DAILY POST

