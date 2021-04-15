Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Chief Administrative Secretary, Zack Kinuthia, has surprised Kenyans after he admitted that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys a cult following in Mt Kenya, despite the region being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedroom.

In an interview with Kameme Fm on Thursday, Zack admitted that in some places in Mt Kenya, he is afraid to mention Uhuru Kenyatta‘s name because of how residents react.

Zack also revealed that he has no problem with DP Ruto and he doesn’t hate him but they only differ on ideologies.

He also said he is aware Ruto has a large following in the vote-rich region but urged the people to make a substantive decision in 2022, irrespective of whether one supports Ruto or Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Zack concluded by urging the Mt Kenya electorate to be united if they want to be part of the next government after Uhuru’s exit in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST