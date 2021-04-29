Thursday, April 29, 2021 – The body of one of the four men who went missing in Kitengela last week after meeting for Nyama Choma and drinks, has been found in Murang’a.

The body of Elijah Obuong, 35, was retrieved from Mathioya River in Murang’a County stashed in a sack.

According to Oboung’s brother, the body was moved to Murang’a County Referral Hospital morgue on April 20 by unknown people, a day after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

“It is unclear who booked in the body at the facility,” he said.

A postmortem examination is set to be carried out on the deceased’s body.

Obuong and his three friends who are still missing had criminal records.

They are said to be part of a notorious gang involved in car theft syndicate and kidnappings.

