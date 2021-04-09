Friday, April 9, 2021 – Police have arrested 10 KCSE students from Anestar Bahati Boys in Nakuru after they broke into a girl’s dormitory in the nearby Anestar Precious Girls secondary school at night and caused panic.

According to a police report, the naughty boys sneaked out of their school in numbers and gained access to the girl’s dormitory under the cover of darkness.

The girls started screaming, attracting the attention of police officers from the nearby Githioro Police Station.

The defiant boys kept hovering around the dormitory, forcing one of the officers to fire in the air to scare them away.

The police officers managed to arrest 10 students while others escaped.

Police are yet to establish what the students’ mission was when they sneaked into the girl’s dormitory.

