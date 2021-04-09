Friday, April 9, 2021 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician from Nairobi County has died days after being inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Ibrahim Mohamed, who was vying for Kamukunji parliamentary seat using an ODM ticket, passed away on Friday morning.

The sad news was shared by the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Hon. Simon Mbugua on his social media platforms including other leaders.

‘Johnny’ as he was fondly referred to by his peers died at the Coptic Hospital, where he was receiving treatment

“He passed on this morning. He has been unwell lately and his condition deteriorated this morning,” a family member told journalists.

Johnny remains have been interred at Langata Muslim cemetery following Muslim traditions.

A family source also revealed that Jonny had been battling Kidney issues for a while now.

The Russian made vaccine has since been banned in the country by the ministry of health.

Others who were inoculated with the vaccine include Deputy President William Ruto and renowned city lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir.

The three are yet to speak about the vaccine and maybe they have been suffering in silence like Johnny.

