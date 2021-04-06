Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued a memo to all departmental heads suspending all surgeries and sending critical patients home due to lack of oxygen.

KNH is the biggest referral hospital in Kenya and it receives more than 3000 patients daily majority being referrals from other hospitals outside Nairobi.

According to the renowned medical journalist, Dr. Mercy Korir, KNH has a shortage of oxygen and will not be carrying any surgical or live-saving procedure from Wednesday.

Dr. Korir said though the government is pretending everything is okay, the country is in a deep health crisis due to a surge in Coronavirus cases and mismanagement by senior Ministry of Health officials.

“Tomorrow is World Health Day, but Kenya’s biggest referral hospital @KNH_hospital is grinding to a halt due to a severe shortage of oxygen.

“Elective surgeries suspended, Patients to be discharged. Kenya is in a health crisis.

“Some counties don’t have oxygen too,” Dr. Korir wrote on her social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

