Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament (MP) Kalembe Ndile is now seeking the nomination to represent People Living With Disability in the senate.

In a letter, Kalembe Ndile wants to replace ousted Senator Isaac Mwaura as the representative for People Living With Disability (PLWD) in Kenya.

According to Kalembe, he was recently involved in a grisly road accident that left him disabled and thus makes him qualify for the position.

“During the repeat presidential election, I was assigned the role of mobilizing the Nairobi County’s Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) for the last campaign rally at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park.”

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting went on up to well past 2 AM.”

“On my way home, I was unfortunately involved in a serious car accident which left my right thigh broken, among other serious injuries,” read part of his letter.

Besides, Ndile claimed that Jubilee owes him a favor having dissolved his former party, The Independent Party (TIP), to form a winning team with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

“As you are aware, I was the party leader, The Independent Party (TIP) which I willingly dissolved to form Jubilee party so that we have a winning team.”

“Then I went ahead to vie on the Jubilee party’s ticket for the Mavoko Constituency seat during the 2017 general election,” he wrote in the letter addressed to Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

On March 29, the Registrar of Political Parties removed the name of nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura from the Jubilee Party Membership register.

