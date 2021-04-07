Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to stick to power like his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

This was revealed by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who claimed Uhuru was planning to extend his term in office beyond 2022.

According to Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi, a plan is already underway to extend Uhuru Kenyatta’s term beyond 2022.

Already, some State operatives have been tasked to test the waters to see how Kenyans react.

“The Hustler National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) is picking CREDIBLE and RAW information that there is a NEW plan to extend the President’s Term, beyond 2022 (2026 mentioned).”

“State operatives DIRECTED to start testing waters….,” Itumbi stated.

The move would complicate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 State House matrix considering his advanced age.

Ruto too will have to go back to the drawing board since he is banking on Kikuyu votes to ascend to power in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

