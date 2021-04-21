Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – The High Court has ruled that nine Cabinet secretaries, among them super CS Fred Matiang’i, are serving in their respective ministries illegally.

In his ruling, Justice Antony Mrima said the nine CSs were from the Jubilee government’s first term and were not vetted by Parliament to hold their dockets again in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

Besides Matiang’i, other Cabinet Secretaries who are in office illegally include Tourism CS Najib Balala, Defence CS Racheal Omammo, Energy CS Charles Keter and ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Transport CS James Macharia, Water CS Cicily Kariuki, Sports CS Amina Mohammed, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and EAC CS Aden Mohammed.

The judge made the ruling following a petition by activist Okiya Omtatah and others who had challenged the positions.

Omtatah had sued the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Attorney General, the Speaker of the National Assembly, all the Chief Administrative Secretaries who were not vetted for their positions.

However, Mrima allowed the Attorney General to file a report about CSs, PSs and CASs in 30 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST