Monday, April 12, 2021 – The late Deputy President William Ruto’s bodyguard, Kipyegon Kenei, would be alive today had the DP granted his request.

This was revealed by Kenei’s father, John Chesang, who noted that before his brutal murder, Kenei had unsuccessfully attempted to seek transfer from the DP’s office twice after suspecting that something fishy was going on in Ruto’s office.

Besides, he suspected divisions among his colleagues within the DP’s office who had sidelined him.

“He tried to leave the office twice.”

“There was no bad blood.”

“Only because he was from the Tugen tribe while the rest were Nandi.”

“He was not let out that often, and never got equal allowances.”

“If he had been allowed to leave, this death would have been avoided,” remarked Chesang.

After his death, Chesang revealed that he was contacted by a high-ranking leader who informed him that Kenei had been warned that without recording a statement about the Sh40 billion fake arms deal, he would be killed.

Kenei was found dead at his house in Nairobi’s Villa Franca estate in February 2020.

He was to record a statement in connection to the fake Ksh40 billion arms deal.

Kenei was on duty at the Harambee House Annex office when embattled former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, walked in accompanied by two foreigners to sign the infamous Ksh40 billion fake arms tender.

