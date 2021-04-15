Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Detectives involved in investigations surrounding the brutal murder of senior KBC journalist, Betty Barasa, believe that the guns used by assassins who waylaid the deceased journalist on her way home might have hired the guns from rogue police officers

The gangsters had two AK-47 rifles and a G3 rifle mostly used by Government security agencies.

An analysis of the crime scene also reveals that the assassins were highly trained.

They wore balaclavas and gloves to avoid detection.

After killing the senior journalist, they collected all the spent cartridges, meaning they were familiar with forensic investigations procedures and how to cover their track.

So far, no arrest has been made.

DCI boss George Kinoti is under extreme pressure to bring the killers to book following the rising number of unsolved high-profile murders.

He has dispatched detectives from the homicide department in Nairobi to help their Ngong counterparts unravel the shocking murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST