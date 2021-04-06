Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has cautioned ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi against partnering with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi ahead of 2022 polls.

Speaking yesterday, Khalwale claimed Gideon is a liability and will destroy Mudavadi’s chances of clinching the presidency since he has no numbers that can help someone become the Head of State.

He divulged that in 2013, Mudavadi approached the KANU chairman imploring him to be his running mate, but he turned him down.

“Don’t have a short memory Mudavadi, in 2013 when we approached Moi to be your running mate, he refused.”

“He has no votes that can make someone the president, this is not the man to partner with,” Said Khalwale.

Despite Mudavadi and Moi being political friends in 2013, Khalwale claimed the latter helped the former get around 3000 votes only from Baringo County.

According to Khalwale, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, President Uhuru Kenyatta was using Trade Unionist Francis Atwoli, Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to lure Mudavadi to support Moi.

The bullfighter said the Head of State orchestrated the trio’s move to visit Moi in a bid to unsettle the ANC leader.

He warned Mudavadi that Uhuru would offer him nothing should he refuse to be Moi’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

Mudavadi has partnered with Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, and Kalonzo Musyoka under One Kenya Alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

