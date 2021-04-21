Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – The race to succeed outgoing Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has taken an unexpected turn.

This is after Kingi made U-turn on supporting his younger brother, Michael Kingi, who is also the MP for Magarini, as his replacement when his term comes to an end next year.

Kingi is now supporting County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi as his preferred successor after his earlier attempts to groom his younger brother backfired.

Kingi wanted Michael to take over from him but this was opposed even within his own camp.

Kingi’s confidants and advisers feared that if Michael is fronted, opponents would win the seat easily as residents had started accusing Kingi of turning the governorship into a family affair.

According to sources, Kingi settled on Speaker Kahindi, who is doing his second term as County Assembly Speaker because he didn’t have a choice.

With a solid network of MCAs across Kilifi, Kahindi will be easy to market across the county, using his influence to counter the influence of Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, who is eying Kingi’s seat.

Kingi is uncomfortable with Mung’aro whom he fears will not be able to manipulate and control once he takes over as governor.

Mung’aro assisted Kingi to win the seat in the 2013 general elections.

