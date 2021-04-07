Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kidero contracted the virus despite taking the Covid-19 jab on March 29.

Kidero said his family took the virus tests, but results showed he was the only one in the family who tested positive

He has gone into self-isolation that will last for at least two weeks.

“As a family, we all had Covid-19 tests done yesterday, whose results I have just received.”

“Everybody else is negative except me.”

“I am proceeding on total and complete isolation for the next two weeks,” Kidero said.

The former governor appealed to his team members to go for the tests to have their status regarding the dreaded virus ascertained.

“I advise our team members, whom I’ve been in contact with to go and have themselves tested for COVID immediately.”

“It’s my appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the ministry of health protocols on Covid-19,” Kidero said.

