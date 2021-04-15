Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two Kikuyu women with sophisticated weapons.

The suspects, Joyce Muthoni Mwihia and her mother Goretti Mwihia, both of whom hold dual citizenship, were arrested at Dagorreti Corner in Nairobi yesterday evening.

Some of the deadly weapons recovered from the suspects by the DCI’s Anti-Terror Police Unit include the M4 sniper rifle used by the United States Armed Forces, Uzi submachine gun capable of firing 600 rounds per minute, 4 pistols, and 3,700 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are in police custody as investigations continue.

Here are photos posted by DCI.

