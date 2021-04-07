Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – A General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has killed himself alongside his wife.

According to Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, the police officer identified as Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline Wakasa, before turning the gun on himself.

Pauline Wakasa was a traffic officer attached to Kilimani Police Station and she had been moved to the new police station last month.

“Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka,” said Mutyambai.

However, impeccable sources indicate that the deceased persons lived together at the GSU Camp but Wakise moved out last Saturday.

A source said that they fought over her moving out with their two children aged five and two.

Witnesses said Wakise got home at around 9 pm when a fight ensued prompting him to leave. He later returned and shot his wife eight times in the chest. She was still in her uniform when the incident took place.

Matiang’i has already sent condolences to the families of the diseased and said police officers need counselling to avert such kind of disasters.

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise.

” It’s a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of the young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to.

“My sincere condolences to their families and friends,” Matiangi wrote on his Twitter page.

See photos of the couple below.

