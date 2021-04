Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his girlfriend in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The suspect, Franklin Munyau, reportedly wrapped the body of his girlfriend in a polythene bag and hid it inside his rented single room.

The body was discovered by neighbours after he left for work.

The suspect is in custody as investigations continue.

Here are photos from the scene of crime.

