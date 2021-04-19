Monday, April 19, 2021 – As other regions are currently angling for more representation for their populace through increased constituencies, Uasin Gishu leaders seem to be demanding the exact opposite.

Led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, the leaders opposed plans by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to give the county an additional constituency through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which will prompt the Interior Ministry to create new Divisions in the county.

Their outrage also seemed to take on a political tone, when they said that the demarcation also had a political end to it, in addition to the administrative merits.

Mandago claimed that Fred Matiang’i, through the Ministry of Interior, is trying to divide Eldoret Town so as to create a town constituency when BBI passes.

The move to create a new constituency on allegations of administrative delimitation, they warned, would be receiving fierce resistance from the residents of the area.

