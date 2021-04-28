Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Former Hot 96 presenter, Nancy Wanjiku who is popularly known as Shix Kapienga, has officially turned a year older.

Born in 1987, Shix turned 34 years old yesterday.

The former actress dropped her usual tomboy look and rocked a hot dress that made her resemble an Egyptian goddess.

“As I grow older, I’m grateful for the gift of life and the lovely people that I’m able to share life with.

“Here’s to 24 with 10 years’ experience,” she wrote.

Online hyenas flooded her timeline with lustful comments and complimented her stunning look.

If you met her in the streets, you would confuse her with a 24-year-old slay queen.

The beautiful radio presenter and actress is among the Kenyan female celebrities who never age.

Check out these hot photos that she posted to celebrate her birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST