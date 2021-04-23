Friday, April 23, 2021 – Last weekend, former Budalangi Member of Parliament and Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba, officially unveiled his new wife, Janet Angatia, while celebrating his son’s 5th birthday.

More details of the tall and chocolate-skinned lady who has swept the heart of the stylish CAS have emerged.

According to well-placed sources, Janet Angatia finished Form Four 2 years ago and is an upcoming model.

Interestingly, she is the younger sister of Luciana Andafu, who has been Ababu’s girlfriend since he split from his wife Prisca.

Ababu broke up with his wife in 2018.

His wife accused him of cheating on her with multiple slay queens and even her blood relatives.

