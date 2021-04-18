Sunday, 18 April 2021 – Former Kiss 1oo presenter, Shaffie Weru, was left with an egg on his face after he flocked to Twitter to call out President Uhuru Kenyatta for mistreating Kenyans through lockdowns, forgetting that he was among the renowned celebrities who endorsed Uhuru and Ruto when they were hunting for votes.

Blogger Mutai confronted Shaffie and shared a throwback photo of him posing with Uhuru in 2017 while endorsing his candidature, forcing him to defend himself.

Shaffie regretted voting for Uhuru and said that back then, he was reckless with his vote.

Several celebrities who campaigned for Jubilee are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

They are busy ranting on social media and pleading with the Head of State to reopen the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST