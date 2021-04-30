Friday, 30 April 2021 – Meshack Kosgey, the brother of renowned gospel singer, Emmy Kosgey, has been jailed for five years after he caused the death of a 6-year-old boy through dangerous driving.

Meshack killed the boy on December 25, 2017, along Nakuru-Mogotio Road.

The deceased boy was crossing the road when the car that he was driving hit him.

The boy died 4 days later while undergoing treatment.

Eldama Ravine Senior Principal Magistrate, John Tamara, noted that Meshack had previously caused death by dangerous driving.

In 2008, he faced charges of reckless driving after he hit and killed a cyclist.

In the 2008 incident, the court ordered him to pay the deceased cyclist’s family Ksh 954, 000.

However, he was not lucky after the second accident that he caused in 2017 landed him in jail, following yesterday’s court ruling.

“Consequently and noting that the accused had previous records of causing death by dangerous driving, I sentence the accused to five years imprisonment,” the magistrate stated.

His driving license was also suspended for 10 years.

“In addition and pursuant to Section 76(1) (a) of the Traffic Act part V111, I cancel his driver’s licence and declare him disqualified for obtaining another one for a period of 10 years,” the magistrate added.

