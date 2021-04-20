Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – A senior police officer attached to Pangani Police Station in Nairobi is nursing serious injuries at a city hospital after he was hit by a boda boda rider while manning a roadblock.

Samir Yunus, who is an OCS, was manning the roadblock along Dr. Griffins Road when a speeding motorcycle ran over him.

Officials said Chief Inspector Yunus sustained head injuries from the heavy knock he got from the rider.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted.

Police authorities said the cyclist was arrested and the motorcycle detained.

The cyclist told officials he lost control as he sped home to beat the curfew. The accident happened at around 8.30 pm.

Meanwhile, at Thika Road around All Sopp’s area, a speeding lorry rammed into a Sunton Police Lorry injuring several police officers who had erected a roadblock along the busy highway.

The driver or the lorry said the brakes failed and he lost control thereby ramming into a police lorry and several police land cruisers.

Officers who were injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST