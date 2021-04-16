Friday, April 16, 2021 – Senior Counsel, Philip Murgor, is the man of the moment after he put the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel to task over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint 41 judges.

In 2019, former Chief Justice David Maraga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of refusing to meet him to discuss the stalemate over the appointments of the 41 judges proposed by the JSC.

According to Murgor, Maraga appeared alone during the press interview and he was not accompanied by JSC members.

Murgor said Maraga should have been surrounded by his fellow JSC commissioners if they were true patriotic Kenyans.

Murgor, who was being interviewed for the Chief Justice position, said he will interact with the President on his first day of office if he is appointed the CJ in a bid to resolve the standoff over the appointment of 41 judges.

“I will not leave State House until we deal with this crisis,” Murgor stated.

