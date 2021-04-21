Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to review curfew hours since many Nairobians are suffering due to city traffic jams.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sakaja said it was very unfortunate that Form Four students were caught up in the curfew, forcing them to spend the night in the cold as there were no matatus to take them home.

The senator said that the major development projects going on in the city centre including the JKIA-Westlands Expressway were causing a lot of traffic snarl-ups in the city

“I hold that the 8 pm curfew imposed in Nairobi be reviewed upwards to earliest 10 pm due to the nature of our public transport as well as livelihoods,” Sakaja said

“Many innocent people are caught out with the curfew and as the Senator of Nairobi I can only plead with the President to kindly revise the curfew time,” Sakaja added.

For the last one week, many Nairobians have been forced to spend their nights on the roads after police erected roadblocks at 8 am under the orders of the powers that be.

