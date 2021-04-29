Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has announced his exit from dating slay queens who have caused him more harm than good, saying he will concentrate on his wife and building his family.

Speaking yesterday during a burial in Machakos, Malala admitted that he was once entrapped by slay queens whom he termed as men’s greatest destruction.

He confessed that he was a victim of following any skirt that used to cross his eyes, saying that the behaviour was costly and also threatened to tarnish his name.

“I have dealt with slay queens, they are men’s greatest destruction, and they don’t help us with anything,” he said.

Malala said he had decided to stop entertaining slay queens, saying they hindered men from growing financially with Kenyan men being the hardest hit.

“I agree that these slay queens are dangerous, and l am personally going to abandon any affair related to them,” Malala revealed.

He advised men to learn to date one woman and focus on building their families.

“As men of this great county of Machakos, let’s focus on one woman; the economy is not friendly to most of us,” Malala urged.

Malala was inspired by the preacher who led the sermon for the burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST