Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has hinted that the 2022 presidential election may be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Orengo, who is a close confidante of Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, said there is a possibility of the election being postponed to 2024 or 2025 thereby extending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term by 2 or 3 years.

While answering a question posed to him by the host Ken Michungu, Orengo said anything is possible and that the elections can be pushed forward, though it will bring a lot of controversies.

“We have heard that there could be an extension of elections date due to referendum though we know it’s against the constitution, do you see any scenario where we can either push it to 2024 or 2026?” posed Michungu.

“I would not rule it out but I think it would be highly controversial…but it happened before, the elections of 2012 December were pushed to March 2013! The then AG Githu Muigai had to move to the High Court to seek an advisory,” stated Orengo.

The senior counsel, however, insisted that the country should follow the constitution and stick to the 2022 general elections despite all the challenges that might arise.

Speculation is rife over the extension of Uhuru’s term after the March 2013 handshake that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

On Wednesday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, claimed that state operatives were out testing the waters on the possibility of having Uhuru extend his term beyond 2022.

