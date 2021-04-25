Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, has married city socialite and Betty Kyallo’s best friend, Aeedah Bambi, months after breaking up with Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

According to well-placed sources, the youthful Senator officiated his union with Aeedah in a low-key ceremony that was attended by friends and family.

Interestingly, Aeedah was close friends with Saumu Mbuvi before she discovered that she was having an affair with Anwar behind her back.

Anwar moved in with Aeedah after she dumped Saumu Mbuvi.

The two lovebirds have even updated their social media profiles indicating that they are married.

The controversial Senator confirmed that he is married while responding to one of his Facebook followers.

He said they had decided to keep their marriage under the wraps so as to confuse haters.

“Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi Live Live Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahaters Wanasubiri Waanze Kudiss But Tuko Sawa,” the Senator responded to a Facebook user who requested him to upload the wedding photos.

Anwar’s new wife Aeedah is a baby mama to notorious Nairobi gold scammer Steve Oduk.

In 2016, Oduk left tongues wagging after he blew over Ksh 2.5 Million on her birthday.

They later broke up although Aeedah still gives Oduk access to their daughter.

Saumu and Senator Anwar started dating in 2019 and they had a daughter in March 2020.

In February this year, Saumu went on a ranting spree and accused Anwar of subjecting her to physical abuse and threatening to kill her.

However, the Senator trashed her allegations and accused her of being mentally unstable.

Here are photos of Aeedah Bambi, Anwar’s new wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST