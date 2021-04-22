Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has accused Senate Health Committee of asking for bribes from governors who have been accused of mismanaging Covid-19 funds.

Governors Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Cornel Rasanga(Siaya), Sospeter Ojaamong(Busia), and James Nyoro(Kiambu) are among governors who have been accused of misappropriating billions meant for mitigation of Covid-19 in their counties.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua said the governors are refusing to appear before the health committee because senators solicit huge bribes from them and asked the investigating agencies to start probing members of the Senate Health Committee.

“We have met as the Council of Governors and resolved that we may not attend certain Senate committees which have perfected the habit of summoning the governor instead of the errant Officer because they want to apply the squeeze,” Mutua said.

Mutua revealed that before a Governor appears on a committee there’s a lot of backstage lobbying with members of the Committees issuing subtle threats to the Governors.

He said some Governors could be culpable in the misconduct of their offices and they usually part with huge sums of money in bribes.

Dr. Mutua’s outburst has now given insight to Kenyans on how looted taxpayers’ money is shared between Governors and senators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST