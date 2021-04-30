Friday, April 30, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has shared his opinion regarding the ongoing debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill at the Senate.

In a social media post on Friday, Kindiki, who is a former Majority Leader at the Senate, said that he is proud of the members of the Senate considering how they have been debating on the bill.

Kindiki further stated that the senators have proved that the interest of Kenyans comes first before those of parties and a section of leaders.

The senators, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto and a section of Raila Odinga allies, are pushing for the amendment of the document before being passed in the house.

Siaya Senator James Orengo is leading calls for revisiting the document before it is passed and taken to the citizens for a referendum.

“On “BBI”, the Senate of the Republic of Kenya makes me a proud Kenyan. “The National interest overrides party & sectional interests,” Kindiki wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST