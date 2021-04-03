Saturday, 03 April 2021 – A kind-hearted lady sacrificed her time and the little she had to feed police officers manning the roadblock erected at Blue Post in Thika to restrict movement in and out of Nairobi.

Most of the police officers tasked with enforcing Covid-19 restrictions work tirelessly without allowances and food.

The selfless lady from Thika appreciated their efforts by serving them delicious food.

The hungry officers were all smiles while devouring the sumptuous food.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related