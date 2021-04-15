Thursday, April 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has devised a plan of reducing Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, who is second in command and the head of the Tanga Tanga battalion, currently enjoys a cult following in Mt Kenya, a region believed to be a political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

To cut him down to size and reduce his popularity, Uhuru is holding a series of meetings with some Mt Kenya leaders to plan how to finish the son of Samoei.

According to former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Maragwa MP Elias Mbau, the plan involves the creation of a group of politicians from each county.

This, according to Kenneth, will reduce Ruto’s popularity, and hence the President will continue to command the Mt Kenya electorate like in 2013 and 2017.

For the last 8 years, he has been the DP, Ruto has been on a hunting spree in the Mt. Kenya Region and seems to be winning souls through his Tanga Tanga crusades.

The DP has made himself available to the people of Mt Kenya and it is estimated that since 2018, the DP has visited the area more than 45 times with Kiambu County being the most visited area by him.

On the other hand, President Kenyatta has made minimal trips to the region despite being a native of the area.

Some people even say that if not for funerals, Uhuru might not have visited the Mt Kenya region in 2020 and 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST