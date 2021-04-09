Friday, April 9, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined Kenyans in criticising the government for forming an Oxygen Task Force due to probe the shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

In what can be termed as primitive, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, on Thursday, called a press conference and announced the formation of the task force to deal with the lack of oxygen in the country.

Commenting on her Twitter page after Kagwe’s move, Karua, who is a former Gichugu Member of Parliament, said this was another scam by the government to loot public money as they did during Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) heist last year.

“Kuleni Pesa Kabisa,” Martha told Kagwe and his MOH cartels.

Other Kenyans have also questioned the purpose of the task force concerning mismanagement of funds saying that the government often responds by wasting additional resources to investigate a failed task force.

According to them, task forces are breeding ground for the rich who often use their privileges of accessing the government to steal funds.

