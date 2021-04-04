Sunday, April 4, 2021 – The late Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, was a lucky man as he got the opportunity to right his wrongs before his death.

This is after he and his ex-wife, June Koinange, forgave each other while he was fighting for his life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Nairobi Hospital.

In her tribute, June narrated that she and the deceased would chat online, pray together, ask God for forgiveness.

She disclosed that they had been together for 30 years before Koinange found his new love and left their matrimonial home.

“For some time, you still kept in touch with us. Moreso, with the children. For this connection, I will forever remain grateful.”

“You were my first and only love.”

“We loved, laughed and worked hard together, writing a tribute to you was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” she added.

On her part, Koinange’s wife, Mary, mourned him as a loving and caring husband and father, who never missed his children’s clinic, birthdays or Parents Teachers meetings.

“When he was ailing, he requested that I work closely with his constituency staff and requested that I send success cards to all candidates…I will make sure that the projects he initiated will come to life,” she stated.

She also expressed her gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the support that he had offered the family as well as appointing Koinange as the powerful National Assembly’s Security Committee.

The Jubilee lawmaker died on Wednesday, March 31, from Covid-19 related complications. His burial was attended by 50 individuals in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

