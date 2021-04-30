Friday, 30 April 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has showered praises on a police officer, whom he spotted doing something commendable along Kiambu Road.

The noble cop spared a few minutes to cover a pothole that was causing frequent accidents along the busy road.

Kabogo shared the video on his Twitter page and tagged the Inspector General of Police.

“Believe it or not this is a police officer who decided enough is enough and took it upon himself to cover a pothole that causes accidents along red hill road.

@IG_NPS What would happen if all cops were like this one??” he wrote.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST